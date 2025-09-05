Ad
EXCLUSIVE! Social media star Eric Roberts confirms he’s relocating for ‘dream job’ on Ireland AM as host steps away

Eric Roberts annouced as the new Reporter on VMTV's Ireland AM
Social media star Eric Roberts has landed a permanent role on Ireland AM, and will relocate from Donegal to Dublin for the new gig.

The TikToker has been a regular guest host on the show over the past few months, but is now set to join full-time.

Eric will appear on Ireland AM at the weekends as their brand new reporter, alongside hosts Martin King and Elaine Crowley.

The new Ireland AM weekend line up, Martin King, Elaine Crowley and Eric Roberts
VMTV’s Ireland AM and The Six O’Clock Show

Known for his hilarious social media presence and viral TikToks, Virgin Media said Eric will bring a fresh twist to the weekend.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie about his new job, Eric said: “It is a dream come true. I feel like I’ve been part of the family now for quite a while because I’ve been in doing TikTok slots for so long, but it’s been a dream of mine ever since I knew it was a possibility.

“When I started creating content online I didn’t know how many doors would open for me and I’ve spent the last couple of years just walking through as many as I could.

“So to be given the opportunity by Virgin Media to prove myself as an actual proper television presenter is amazing. I’m intending on bringing a new audience, youthful energy, and my own mischief that I’m best known for.”

Ireland AM’s new weekend Reporter Eric Roberts

When asked if he will move to Dublin for the job, despite being in the middle of building a house in Donegal, the content creator confirmed he will be relocating with his wife Niamh and their son Rían.

“We put the deposit down on an apartment yesterday, so very very exciting times ahead,” he said.

“Niamh and Rían are excited to move down as well, a lot of Niamh’s friends are up here so it just made sense because I film during the week, not just the weekends, and I’ll still be doing all my work online.

“So we’re all very excited for this new chapter,” he added.

 

The news comes after Síomha Ní Ruairc announced her departure from the morning show in a shock announcement.

The presenter, who is expecting her first child with her husband Cathal Pendred, co-hosted the show’s weekend instalment with Elaine and Martin.

Earlier this week, Síomha told her Instagram followers: “After two amazing years, I’m taking a step away from Ireland AM. Between the early starts and the other projects I’m working on, it’s the best decision for me right now.”

“A huge thank you to the dedicated, driven, and super supportive team behind the camera! The talented and magical hands of hair and make-up.”

“The legends on the floor and in the gallery, our supremely generous and entertaining contributors- and of course mo leathbhádóirí – Martin and Elaine, who I’ve had the best time with and learnt so much from,” she continued.

“Will miss the singing, laughing, and camaraderie. I’ll still be on your screens lots in the next few months – and have an announcement on my next adventure coming very soon…” Síomha teased.

