EXCLUSIVE! Singer Erica Cody splits from longterm boyfriend

Erica Cody has split from her longterm boyfriend, Goss.ie can reveal.

The singer is notoriously private when it comes to her love life, and never shared her beau’s identity online.

Erica had been in a relationship with her mystery boyfriend for several years, but has exclusively confirmed to Goss.ie that they have since parted ways.

An insider told Goss.ie: “Erica and her boyfriend decided to part ways earlier this year.”

“It’s been a huge adjustment as he was such a big part of her life for so long, but she’s done a lot of healing over the past few months and is finally ready to start dating again.”

“She isn’t going to rush into anything though, and has thrown herself into work – including her new podcast with Andrew Fitzsimons.”

“She has some big plans for 2024 as well, including a bid to represent Ireland at the Eurovision, so she’s going to be busier than ever.”

Back in September, Erica moved in with her best friend Thalia Heffernan, who split from her boyfriend Ryan McShane in January.

The Irish model and the professional dancer met while filming Dancing With The Stars back in 2017, however their relationship broke down after Thalia relocated to New York in 2022 when she signed with a top model agency.

Months after their split, Thalia decided to move back to Dublin after admitting the past year had “really taken a toll” on her.

Our source continued: “Thalia and Erica have been an amazing support to each other over the past few months, and have been focused on having fun and living the single life since moving in together.

“They both went through breakups from longterm boyfriends, and were able to lean on one another during such a tough time.

“They’re both no strangers to male attention, but for now they’re focusing on themselves and looking forward to starting the New Year with a positive outlook.”

Erica never shared photos of her boyfriend on social media, and released a song about keeping their relationship under wraps last year.

In an interview promoting her single, the singer told Goss.ie: “For me, the things I cherish and the things that are so sacred to me are really good relationships – whether that’s friendships or intimate relationships.”

“So for me, that’s the one part of me that I love to not have so public because I live everything else so publicly. It’s nice to have something for yourself.”

“So that’s pretty much what ‘Love Like This’ is about. It’s about ignoring the outside noise. People are always going to have a lot of things to say, but they might not necessarily be true so when you’ve got something good, it’s worth protecting.”

“I think it’s no secret that I’m notoriously private when it comes to my relationships and private life. It’s really important to me to keep those special moments and special people to yourself, and it’s ok to do that,” she said at the time.

“We don’t owe anyone explanations for who we’re dating or whatever so for me, it’s just something that’s been going on for a really long time and I think I’m going to keep that to myself. I don’t really want to share it just yet because not everyone wants to be in the limelight, which is totally fair too.”

“I like it this way for now. My mind could change in a couple of years, you never know, but for now I’m in a really, really happy place,” Erica gushed.

“People have so many opinions on everything and when you put yourself out there and become a public figure, you leave yourself more susceptible to people’s opinions again, so I think it’s one thing I don’t need people’s opinions on because it’s something that I’m really confident in and that I really cherish and adore.”