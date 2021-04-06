EXCLUSIVE! Síle Seoige reveals she’s ‘hopeful’ for another baby after missed miscarriages

The TV presenter will open up about her miscarriages in a "deeply personal" documentary airing on April 7

Síle Seoige has revealed she’s “hopeful” for another baby, after suffering two missed miscarriages.

The TV presenter suffered her first missed miscarriage in November 2018 – and one year later, Síle lost another pregnancy.

The 41-year-old, who shares her three-year-old son Cathal with her fiancé Damien, previously opened up about her miscarriages on social media – and was inundated with messages of support.

The broadcaster will now speak with other women and couples who have gone through miscarriages, including Rosanna Davison, in an hour-long documentary airing on TG4 on Wednesday, April 7.

Ahead of her “deeply personal” documentary, Síle spoke exclusively to Goss.ie about why she decided to share her story – and her plans to try again.

She said: “I don’t think there was any point in doing the documentary if I wasn’t going to bare my soul and be completely honest with my own fears and vulnerabilities around the topic… I had to give myself fully to it, and within that I had to admit that yes – we would love to have another kid.”

“Right now as it stands we don’t know if that’s going to be in our future, but it’s certainly what we would love. It’s taken me a long time to psychologically heal from the past pain so we weren’t in the position to be trying again, but very recently we reached that point where I am now okay.”

“I feel like I have processed my grief healthily, not that it ever goes away, but I feel like I’m in a good place with it and we are trying. We’re in the ‘let’s wait and see what happens’ kind of zone at the moment,” the Gaeilgeoir explained.

“In my heart and soul, I’m hopeful. Perhaps that’s just my wiring, I am a ‘glass half full’ kind of person… But I genuinely feel that it will happen, and if it doesn’t we’ll have to deal with that bridge when we come with it. Right now, I am hopeful that we’ll have a little brother or sister for Cathal some day. Time will tell really.”

Opening up about her decision to share her story, Síle said: “It was the only thing I felt that I could do – be real about the experience. When it happened to me the first time, I was avoiding chatting on Instagram Stories because obviously I was really sad.”

“After some time, I spoke to my partner and I said, ‘I really want to talk about this publicly.’ And he fully supported me. I think until you go through it yourself you don’t realise how secretive it really is and how culturally, we are very much, ‘brush it under the carpet and let’s not talk about it.'”

“It’s getting better, and definitely there are plenty of people in the public eye who have helped move on the conversation, but there is still an overriding feeling of Irish people not talking about it.”

“I knew I had to talk about it and when I did, there was this overwhelming feeling of support from people… You feel a lot less alone when you connect with people, and this is where social media can be a very positive and powerful tool.”

“We have a lot of critics of social media, there’s a lot of pros and cons, but this is one of the aspects of it that I think are very good – the huge amount of support. Instagram as a platform is a very positive platform overall.”

“I mean obviously, there’s always going to be nasty messages sent and I’ve certainly got my fair share of them, but the overriding feeling is always one of positivity,” Síle added.

Speaking to Goss.ie about the documentary, the Galway native said: “This hasn’t been done before in Irish TV… It’s obviously been discussed on radio shows and TV programmes, but it’s never been covered in it’s entirety in a documentary-style programme.”

“This is the first time this has ever happened, and I feel very proud to be part of it. It’s a really important piece of work and I think in time I’ll look back on this as one of the projects I’m most proud of.”

“It’s a very informative documentary, I think people will find it hugely healing – I certainly did. And if you haven’t gone through it, I hope that it will open your heart and help you to understand the topic a bit better.”

“Everyone’s experience of miscarriage is different, but the common theme is that this culture of silence helps no one. It’s really quite damaging, and it makes you feel like you’ve done something wrong when you haven’t.”

“I think culturally if we become more okay with the topic being discussed more openly and honestly, it can give freedom to people to then decide [if they want to tell their story]. But as it stands, there’s still this veil of secrecy and taboo around it that makes it really hard for those of us who want to speak publicly to feel like it’s okay to do that.”

Síle Seoige: Deireadh Tochta airs on TG4 at 9:30pm on Wednesday, April 7th.