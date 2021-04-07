EXCLUSIVE! Síle Seoige admits she’s ‘not in a hurry’ to marry fiancé Damien

Síle Seoige has admitted she’s “not in a hurry” to marry her fiancé Damien O’Farrell.

The TV presenter got engaged to the Garda back in 2018, and the couple share a three-year-old son named Cathal.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie, the 41-year-old revealed the couple were not planning on tying the knot until “years down the line”, as they focus on trying for another child.

The Galway native said: “We’re not in a hurry to get married, we’re really happy out. To be honest, I think that was another reason why I was so surprised when he proposed – I genuinely wasn’t expecting it.”

“I know people found that kind of hard to believe, but I always thought we’d bypass the engagement and go straight to getting married at some point.”

“I wasn’t expecting the ring in a box thing to happen. Now that it has, I’m obviously thrilled but no, we’re not in any hurry. I’d say it’ll happen years down the line, we’re not planning anything right now.”

“Right now our focus is our little boy, hopefully having another and let’s see in time what happens. In a few years, we might have a little chat about planning a wedding but certainly not at the moment – it’s not on our radar.”

“We already see each other as husband and wife. It will be lovely when it does happen, it’ll be great to have a party. While I do think it is important and I do value it as an occasion and an event, I also know that really when it comes to what matters, we’re already there.”

“We’re already 100% committed to each other so it’s not like there’s any doubt in our minds… I see Cathal being a lot older when it does happen. I’ve always kind of joked that as long as it happens before I’m 50, so I’ve a few years left to plan,” the broadcaster laughed.

The news comes after Síle revealed she’s “hopeful” for another baby, after suffering two missed miscarriages.

The Gaeilgeoir will speak with other women and couples who have gone through miscarriages, including Rosanna Davison, in an hour-long documentary airing on TG4 tonight.

Síle Seoige: Deireadh Tochta airs on TG4 at 9:30pm on Wednesday, April 7th.