EXCLUSIVE! Samantha Mumba reveals if she’ll ever sign up for Dancing With The Stars

Samantha Mumba has revealed if she’ll ever sign up for Dancing With The Stars.

Since it premiered on RTÉ in 2017, fans have been calling for the pop singer to appear on the show as a celebrity contestant.

While we’d all love to see Samantha on the dance floor, the 39-year-old has admitted she will “never ever” sign up for the series.

Speaking to Goss.ie at the annual Oscar Wilde Awards in LA, the mother-of-one said: “It’s just not for me, no.”

Samantha said she’s loved supporting Erica Cody over the past few weeks, who danced to her hit song Body 2 Body during one of the live shows, but confessed she couldn’t see herself vying for the glitterball trophy.

“I love watching it when I’m home, and I’ve been loving supporting Erica Cody, I know she danced a few weeks ago to one of my songs, she’s fab, so I’m delighted she’s still in it and doing really well,” she continued.

“But no, it’s not for me. Never ever. You heard it here first!”

The songstress, who splits her time between Dublin and LA, also spoke to Goss.ie about the importance of women having each others back in the entertainment industry.

She said: “I think years and years ago, certainly when I was young, it was always kind of pitting women against each other and it was just the weirdest thing.”

“And I just love that that’s all changed, and I think with social media women are able to connect with other women or girls and be like ‘oh god yeah I’m going through that as well’.

“You know there’s just more of a kind of community feel in a weird way. So yeah I’m all for that!”

