EXCLUSIVE! Ryan Tubridy teases the theme of the next Late Late Toy Show

Ryan Tubridy has teased the theme of the 2022 Late Late Toy Show.

The popular RTÉ show will return to our screens November 25, promising festive joy, family fun and “magic”.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie at the RTÉ new season launch about the show, host Ryan said: “It’s a very important show this year because I think a lot of families might be in a bit of bother economically by Christmas time, and we’re conscious of that.”

“I don’t want to give away much, or anything, other than to say it’s going to be back to basics. It’s going to be really Christmasy, there’s going to be nostalgia, and it’s going to be beautiful,” he added.

Ryan also opened up about his special relationship with 2020 Toy Show stars Adam King and Saoirse Ruane.

He said: “I love those kids. Since my own kids have become young women, I look at the kids from the Toy Show as like surrogates in a weird and lovely way. Saoirse and Adam became part of my bizarre Toy Show family.”

“I made a promise to them that I’d go and see them in their homes because I couldn’t give them a hug [on the show], and I did. It was very moving,” the presenter continued.

“The show sometimes can’t just stop in the studio. I bring it home with me, and then I invade their homes and say, ‘Put the kettle on and give me cake!'”

“Saoirse’s family gave me Black Forest Gateau.”