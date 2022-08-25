EXCLUSIVE! Ryan Tubridy teases Love Island star as guest for The Late Late Show

Ryan Tubridy has teased the first guest of the new season of The Late Late Show.

The popular RTÉ show is set to return to our screens on September 2.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie at the RTÉ New Season Launch, Ryan revealed he will be joined by a Love Island star on the first episode of the new season.

“That’s all I can say,” he added.

Just last month, Ryan teased big changes to The Late Late Show ahead of its return in the autumn.

Speaking to the Irish Daily Mirror, he said: “The show might have a little reboot in the autumn, there may be some changes at foot, it’s all in play.”

“I don’t think they will be fundamental changes, but a little bit of change of style and flavour. And we are already starting to talk about the Toy Show.”