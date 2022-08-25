Ad
HomeTop Story

Latest Posts

EXCLUSIVE! Ryan Tubridy teases Love Island star as guest for The Late Late Show

Picture Andres Poveda
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

Ryan Tubridy has teased the first guest of the new season of The Late Late Show.

The popular RTÉ show is set to return to our screens on September 2.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie at the RTÉ New Season Launch, Ryan revealed he will be joined by a Love Island star on the first episode of the new season.

Pictures: Cathal Burke / VIPIRELAND.COM

“That’s all I can say,” he added.

Just last month, Ryan teased big changes to The Late Late Show ahead of its return in the autumn.

Speaking to the Irish Daily Mirror, he said: “The show might have a little reboot in the autumn, there may be some changes at foot, it’s all in play.”

“I don’t think they will be fundamental changes, but a little bit of change of style and flavour. And we are already starting to talk about the Toy Show.”

Ad
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
106.9k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
106.9k Followers
Follow

Contact us