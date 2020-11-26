EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Tubridy teases celeb appearances on The Late Late Toy Show

The presenter also revealed there will be a special tribute to Gay Byrne

Ryan Tubridy has teased some celebrities will make an appearance on The Late Late Toy Show this Friday.

The theme of this year’s show is ‘The Wonderful World of Roald Dahl’, which will see Ryan star as Fantastic Mr Fox in a spectacular opening number.

The popular presenter spoke to Goss.ie ahead of this week’s highly anticipated Toy Show, where he revealed their would be some famous faces making an appearance.

“We would expect a little bit of involvement from our friends in the showbiz world, or thereabouts…” he teased.

“Sometimes, the biggest stars in a child’s life have never been on TV or radio or movies before in their lives,” Ryan added, “So hold onto your hat, we’ll get there together as a nation.”

The Late Late Toy Show will also pay tribute to Gay Byrne during the show, with a special moment involving the late presenter’s famous Christmas jumpers.

The legendary broadcaster passed away on November 4, 2019 at the age of 85 – following a battle with cancer.

Ryan revealed there was “a plan” to involve Gay’s Christmas jumper in the show, explaining: “We’re not going to announce it just yet, but there is talk of it and it’s all good.”

Back in October, Ryan was left speechless when Gay’s wife Kathleen offered him one of Gay’s much-loved Toy Show jumpers to raise money for homeless charities this winter.

She made the gift having walked around Dublin city centre, seeing the homeless problem first-hand.

Kathleen said during an appearance on The Late Late Show: “It really was a shocker. I found the homeless everywhere, three and four people lying side by side, huddled together in doorways. It was really very distressing.”

“We are living in our comfortable homes with our comfortable beds and there are people out there who are really in a very bad way, so, I am hoping that maybe the sweater will help.”