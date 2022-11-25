EXCLUSIVE! Ryan Tubridy has disappointing news for fans of THIS popular Toy Show segment

The Late Late Toy Show will make its highly anticipated return to our screens tonight.

This year, viewers will be transported down the yellow brick road in an ode to The Wizard of Oz.

While the theme is undoubtedly important to the Toy Show’s production, some of the most heartwarming moments in the show’s history have been when families have been reunited live on-air.

Unfortunately, Ryan has explained that this popular segment won’t feature on this year’s Toy Show.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie at the Toy Show Press Day, the host said: “That won’t be happening this year, so I can tell you that straight away…”

However, Ryan reassured us tonight’s show will be packed full of other heartwarming moments.

“We will be welcoming hopefully some children from Ukraine,” he revealed.

“Because children regardless of where they’re from or what battles they’re fighting shouldn’t have to worry about stuff like that.”

“So, they’ll be welcome into the family. We’ll be touching on an issue here and there, but it will be done very discreetly because after all, this is about fun and we can have fun while acknowledging the heavy stuff. So, it’s gonna be really beautiful.”

One of our favourite moments in Toy Show history has to be when Ryan reunited the Burke family back in 2020.

Admitting to the audience that this was his “favourite surprise”, Ryan hid father-of-two Graham Burke, who was working for the armed-forces in Mali at the time, in a huge Christmas present.

Graham then jumped out to surprise his two kids Adam and Kayla, leaving viewers in floods of tears.

“You weren’t meant to be home for Christmas”.#LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/09G1x6WJXM — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) November 29, 2019

Somewhere over the rainbow escapism, love, courage, friendship and unity will feature as key undertones of this year’s Toy Show, which is sure to melt hearts across the nation.

Speaking ahead of tonight’s show, Ryan said: “I can’t remember the last time I was this excited for the Toy Show given the previews I have had of it this week.”

“It is the thing that is close to the hearts of everyone who will be watching. Every age group, every generation, people will know from every walk of life where exactly we are going when we see the set up on Friday night.”

“I promised we will be going home. I promised we will be talking more about Christmas, I promised we will get back to basics and when people see that opening, people will know exactly what I am talking about.”

“Now it is time to simply get the treats in, to get the crisps in and the spirit back in the house and prepare yourself for what I hope will be the greatest night of the year for boys and girls all over the country because each and every one of them whether they are in hospital, at home or whether they are at their friend’s house.”

“Wherever they are, this is for them, they deserve it. I look forward to everyone’s company immensely.”

This year’s Late Late Toy Show will see bluebirds fly as it boasts a huge cast with more than 200 young performers and talented toy testers taking part in tonight’s extravaganza.

The children hail from all over Ireland with the youngest little munchkin aged just four years old.

In his 14th year at the helm of The Late Late Toy Show, Ryan’s opening sequence performance is fast becoming one of the most eagerly anticipated parts of the show – and this year’s certainly won’t disappoint.

Squishmallows, New LEGO Sets, Gabby’s Dollhouse, Play Doh Ice Cream Truck, DJ Beat Boxer, Jurassic Park Baby Blue are among some of the top toys set to be featured on the show this year.

This year’s Toy Show will also aim to provide some sustainable and cost-effective toy alternative options with 3D Model Croke Park and Arket, DluluKaloo wooden toys destined for display in the biggest storefront in the country.

Irish toys such as Quillows, CubeFun and Holotoyz will also make an appearance, and all toys featured on the night will be donated to Irish charities.

As always, Ryan and The Late Late Toy Show good witches have a few surprises up their sleeves and all will be revealed as the show goes on tonight.

The RTÉ Toy Show Appeal is also returning for its third year, which last year ultimately raised a staggering €6.8m and provided support to over 160 children’s charities.

With at least one project in every county in Ireland receiving funds, it is estimated that the monies raised helped over 1.1 million children and family members in 2022; donations can be made via www.rte.ie/toyshowappeal and by the Revolut app.

The Late Late Toy Show airs on RTÉ One on Friday, November 25th at 9.35pm.

The show will also be available to stream worldwide for free on the RTÉ Player.

Last year, people from over 100 countries tuned in to watch the spectacle including Irish hot spots like London, New York, Boston, Dubai and Sydney.

The toys featured on tonight’s show will be listed on www.rte.ie/lifestyle following the broadcast.