EXCLUSIVE! Rosanna Davison reveals she turned down THIS major TV show

Rosanna Davison has revealed she turned down the chance to appear on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

In an exclusive interview with Goss.ie, the former Miss World explained she met with ITV bosses “years ago” to discuss becoming a celebrity campmate, but she decided against it.

She told us: “I met with bosses at ITV years ago for I’m A Celeb. I’m talking twelve years ago I think. But it just wasn’t the right time and I remember thinking I’d have to eat all the gruesome things and I just couldn’t bear that.”

Rosanna previously told us that she was approached by MTV to film a reality show about her family, but she also turned that down.

When asked if she would consider doing a TV show like that in the future, the mum-of-three told us this week: “At the moment, yeah it’s not really an option.”

“I’m sort of glad we made that decision because it was such a busy time and special time as well. Particularly being in lockdown as well, Wes was home and being with everyone and he wasn’t in work. We’re so grateful for that time we had together.”

Rosanna continued: “As always I’d say ‘never say never’, but it’s not a big goal of ours to do reality TV or expose our children in that way.”

“As you know, we don’t put them on social media as much as possible, well to the extent that they’re not recognisable.”

“So, yeah I don’t dismiss things completely because life has a very strange way of twisting and turning. But it’s not a goal, certainly at the moment.”

