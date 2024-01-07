EXCLUSIVE! Rosanna Davison reveals she signed up for DWTS after years of prioritising her husband’s work

Rosanna Davison has revealed she signed up for Dancing With The Stars to “regain her sense of self” after years of “prioritising” her husband’s work.

The former Miss World spoke to Goss.ie about her stint on the dance show, which kicks off tonight at 6.30pm on RTÉ One.

The mother-of-three, who is coupled up with pro dancer Stephen Vincent, said she hopes to inspire parents watching to do something for themselves for once.

Rosanna explained: “I reached a point last year where I just thought I don’t even know what foods I like or what restaurants I like to go to anymore, I had lost a sense of who I was and it’s been a long process of sort of gaining that back again.

“I want to be that sort of inspiration to other moms out there who are maybe in the trenches, so to speak with a newborn, or with toddlers at home, and they think they’ll never get out of it, you do, and you find yourself again.”

Ahead of her stint on DWTS, Rosanna praised her husband Wes for being so “supportive” and “encouraging”, as he will have to manage a lot of the parenting responsibilities while she takes part in the show.

“I’ve always prioritized his work needs over mine,” she said.

“I was able to be a bit more flexible, but it meant I had to stop travelling, I used to travel a lot to Europe for work, so I had to cut all that out.”

“So now he’s going to do all the parenting and the weekends and look after the kids on weekends. But you know, I think that’s just the way you have to approach it. You’re sort of a team now.”

Rosanna and Wes have been married since 2014, and share three young kids together – Sophia, 4, and three-year-old twins Hugo and Oscar.

When the 39-year-old was asked if her husband was worried about the possibility of there being a DWTS curse, similar to the infamous Strictly curse, she laughed and reassured the thought hadn’t even crossed their minds.

Rosanna said: “I think we’ve been together 17 or 18 years where we’re kind of beyond that stage, and Stephen’s married as well so I don’t know if it’s even crossed anyone’s mind.”

Opening up on why she decided to say yes to the opportunity, she explained: “I love to keep fit, I love staying physically active, the idea of learning a new skill for life, and you know it’s such an honour to be taught to dance so intensely by a professional dancer.”

Rosanna also gushed over the other competitors this year, and revealed they have already forged a close bond.

“The great thing about this group of dancers in the competition this year is that we’re all friends, we’re all genuinely in support of each other and we’re all on a big Whatsapp group together.”

“It’s just about building this big Dancing with the Stars family and having these people that we can be friends with and hopefully meet up together for years to come as well. So there’s a real sense of supporting each other.”