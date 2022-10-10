EXCLUSIVE! Rosanna Davison approached to film reality series with MTV

Rosanna Davison has revealed she was approached to film a docuseries with MTV about her family.

The former Miss World and her husband Wes Quirke are parents to three young children – their daughter Sophia, who they welcomed via surrogate back in 2019, and their “miracle” twin boys Oscar and Hugo, who they welcomed just one year later.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie at our inaugural Women of the Year Awards on Sunday, Rosanna revealed she and Wes considered letting cameras in to film their family’s lives, but ultimately decided against it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosanna Davison (@rosanna_davison)

She told us: “I’ve been approached by the likes of MTV and shows like that [for a docuseries about our family], but we prefer to keep our children offline and not show them.”

“We want to respect their privacy until they’re a bit older. My husband is very private as well, he doesn’t tend to come to events like this, he stays at home the big dad.”

“We did talk about it when MTV approached us but we just decided that with all of those things in the way that it probably wouldn’t be the best approach.”

“We’re fine. I’m happy just coming out to things and having that part of my life in the public eye, but then having the private side as well.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Rosanna won the Goss.ie Woman of the Year Award on Sunday.

The mother-of-three won praise this year when she helped her Ukrainian surrogate Anastasiia, who carried her first child Sophia, escape to Ireland amid Russia’s invasion of her home country.

She was also recognised for her work in lobbying the government to implement crucial legislation regarding surrogacy in Ireland.