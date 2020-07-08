EXCLUSIVE! Ronan Keating reveals he has teamed up with Robbie Williams for new song dedicated to Stephen Gately

"I had tears rolling down my face...it's a very special song"

Ronan Keating has revealed he is set to release a new single with Robbie Williams – dedicated to Boyzone star Stephen Gately.

The singer tragically passed away in 2009, and now Ronan is set to remember him in a very poignant way on his new album Twenty Twenty.

Speaking on Goss.ie’s chat show Goss Chats, Ronan said Robbie Williams called him out of the blue about the idea.

“Robbie emailed me out of the blue,” he told Goss.ie.

“It was Stephen’s 10th anniversary, and the boys and I were doing a TV show in London. Robbie saw the show and he emailed me that night,” he explained.

“He said ‘hey Ro, I have this song I wrote and I wrote it the week Stephen died.’ And I’m standing in my kitchen, listening to this song with tears running down my face.

“I said ‘let’s do something together on it it would be lovely’. And then we worked on this record, it’s a very special song.”

Ronan, 43, added that he also has guests like Shania Twain and Ed Sheeran on the album, which he will be touring early next year.

As it’s 20 years since Ronan went solo, he also has re-worked Life is a Rollercoaster and When You Say Nothing At All, for the new record.