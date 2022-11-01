EXCLUSIVE! Robbie Williams hosts private party at popular celebrity hotspot in Dublin

Robbie Williams hosted a private party at 37 Dawson Street on Monday night, Goss.ie can exclusively reveal.

The singer is currently in Ireland for his three-night run at Dublin’s 3Arena, as part of his XXV Tour.

After playing to thousands of Irish fans over the Bank Holiday weekend, the 48-year-old enjoyed some downtime on Monday before returning to the stage on Tuesday night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robbie Williams (@robbiewilliams)

According to our insider, Robbie celebrated in style as he invited his backup dancers and crew members to a private area on the top floor of 37 Dawson Street.

They told Goss.ie: “Robbie organised a private event to celebrate with all his crew while they had a night off in Dublin.”

“He was in great form and covered the entire bill for the night. Everyone was so surprised, he couldn’t have been nicer.”

“Robbie doesn’t party himself anymore so he wasn’t out all night, but he made sure everyone was looked after,” our source said.

“His crew were taking part in a table quiz most of the night and then partied until the early morning.”

A second insider also revealed that Robbie enjoyed a few rounds of golf at The K Club in Co. Kildare earlier in the day.

They told us: “Robbie loves spending time in Ireland and made sure to fit in a round of golf while he was here.”

“His visit was organised ahead of time, and it was the perfect way for him to unwind in between gigs.”

It’s been a busy few months for Robbie, as he’s been filming a Netflix docu-series which will follow the highs and lows of his career.

The multi-part series, which will launch in 2023, will be an unfiltered, in-depth examination of a global icon and natural-born entertainer who has been in the limelight for more than 30 years.

The series will cover the media scrutiny Robbie received throughout his career, his adulation and addiction, break-ups, reunions, recovery, and the impact of his career on his mental health.

It will also feature 25 years’ worth of intimate, never-before-seen archives of Robbie.

Robbie has been married to his American wife Ayda Field since 2010, and the couple share four kids together.