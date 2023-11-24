EXCLUSIVE! Patrick Kielty teases celebrity appearances on The Late Late Toy Show – including major Hollywood star

Patrick Kielty has confirmed there will be some surprise celebrity guests on The Late Late Toy Show on Friday night.

The comedian will host the iconic programme for the first time tonight, three months after becoming host of The Late Late Show.

The theme for this year’s show is the beloved Christmas classic Elf, which Patrick suggested soon after he landed his new job with RTÉ.

The festive flick was released in 2003, and stars Will Ferrell as Buddy the Elf.

Speaking to Goss.ie ahead of tonight’s show, Patrick hinted at a possible cameo from Will, confirming he has the actor’s number in his phone.

When asked if we can expect an appearance from Will, he told us: “I actually played in Soccer Aid with Will Ferrell at Old Trafford, so I think I still have Will’s phone number in my phone… but no calls have been made.”

“I mean there’s still time!” he said, before taking out his phone and saying, “I think his phone number is still in here… yeah it is.”

While he didn’t confirm or deny an appearance from Will, Patrick told viewers to watch out for some famous faces.

“I think you might recognise one or two of the guests that are coming out,” he teased.

“But the lovely thing about the Toy Show is that any guest you get on normally means something to one of the kids, so fingers crossed we’ll be able to give you some of those moments,” he added.

Patrick Kielty will be joined by Santa, Leon the Snowman, Papa Elf, and a whole host of workshop elves as they travel through the seven levels of the Candy Cane Forest, past the sea of twirly-swirly gum drops, and journey through the Lincoln Tunnel for the most magical night on Irish television this evening.

The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear, and this year’s show will have over 170 young performers and toy testers taking part. The children hail from all over Ireland, with the youngest elf aged just four years old.

Ahead of his debut Late Late Toy Show, Patrick said: “I am so excited for my very first Toy Show and I am delighted to reveal that the theme for this year is an absolute Christmas classic – Elf, The Movie.

“Sitting down to watch it with all the family has become a big Christmas tradition in our house and I can’t wait to let Buddy and the elves loose in the Toy Show Workshop tonight.

“We’ve got some amazing kids, wonderful toys and lovely surprises coming your way. I really hope you have as much fun watching as we are going to have making it!”

This year’s Toy Show set comprises of New York’s Central Park, The Toy Shop, Candy Cane Forest, and the film’s Post Office Workshop, created by RTÉ production designers.

The RTÉ Costume and Make-Up Departments have been kept busy making elf shoes, customised elf ears, and designing costumes with rich velvet colours over the past number of months.

Tonight’s show will be all about toys – with squishmallows, LEGO, Gabby’s Dollhouse, Bluey, Goo Jit Zu, Cookeez Makery, Biggies, Beast Lab, and the Barbie Campervan among some of the top offerings.

Sustainable toy options including Bio-glitter, PlayMais set, Geomag Race Track, Bio Buddi set, Green Beedz, and TOYI Upcycling Craft Kit will also feature.

Plus, there will be cost-effective toy options with Barbie Fashionista Dolls, ALDI Littletown Christmas Soft Stretchy toys and a toy DeLonghi Barista Coffee Machine.

As always, books will have a strong prominence on the show, with a large majority of the featured children’s titles from Irish authors.

Irish toys set to feature include Arckit, CubeFun, 3D Model Croke Park, Little Angel Dollhouse and Holotoyz Tattoos, Antics Board Game, and a Bainisteoir Board Game.

Patrick and The Late Late Toy Show elves – both big and small – will also have a few surprises up their sleeves for viewers and lucky audience members alike.

A list of the toys featured will be available on the show’s website following the broadcast. All toys featured on the night will be donated to charities.

Working in collaboration with Community Foundation Ireland, the RTÉ Toy Show Appeal is back for its fourth year to improve the lives of children and their families by funding essential support, health, wellbeing, play, and creativity initiatives.

It has so far raised an astonishing €17.5m and provided support to 226 different charities and given 359 grants over that time. It supported 147 different children’s charities last year alone and is estimated to have helped over 1.1 million annually since its inception.

Donations can be made via www.rte.ie/toyshowappeal and by the Revolut app.

As always, the Toy Show will be available to stream worldwide for free on the RTÉ Player.

In 2023, a global audience from over 139 countries tuned in to watch The Late Late Toy Show on RTÉ Player, with viewers from London to New York, Madrid, Dubai, Sydney to Auckland.

You can stream The Late Late Toy Show tonight on RTÉ Player at 9:35pm.

The Late Late Toy Show with Irish Sign Language (ISL) will also broadcast live on RTÉ News Channel and RTÉ Player.

For the first time, this year’s ISL coverage features two deaf presenters – Sarah-Jane O’Regan and Jason Maguire – who will be working with hearing interpreters, Amanda Coogan and Ciara Grant.

The Late Late Toy Show ISL will also be available to stream shortly after the live broadcast.

Audio Description (AD) will also be available for the repeat on Sunday at 3.15pm and on Monday night at 12.40, and afterwards on RTÉ Player.

A fully accessible version (with subtitles, ISL and AD) will be broadcast on Wednesday 29th November, which will also be available to stream. Audio Describers this year will be Clara Murray, Kevin Sherwin and Berni Stack.

Ahead of tonight’s show, social media star Kayleigh Trapp will take fans behind-the-scenes in a TikTok Live at 6.30pm on Friday, with an AAA pass.

The Late Late Toy Show airs on RTÉ One & RTÉ Player on Friday, November 24th at 9:35pm.