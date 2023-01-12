EXCLUSIVE! Paige Thorne reveals the REAL reason she quit drinking alcohol: ‘I was acting absolutely crazy’

Paige Thorne has revealed the real reason she quit drinking alcohol.

The Welsh paramedic, who shot to fame on the 2022 series of Love Island, gave up booze at the end of last year.

The 25-year-old, who is now seven weeks sober, explained her decision in an exclusive interview with Goss.ie.

Speaking at the Virgin Media Television Spring Launch, Paige told us: “I’m seven weeks sober now. I did the whole of Christmas and New Year’s, I even went on holidays and I didn’t have one drink. I’m feeling really empowered by it.”

“What made me do it was, I’m not one of those people who would have a casual glass of wine, if I’m drinking I drink to get drunk. I don’t actually enjoy the taste of alcohol so I’d only ever drink to end up in not a great way.”

“I’d never know my limit. I’d wake up the next morning, look at my phone and be like ‘Oh my god what have I done? Who have I called? Why would I do that to myself?’ I was dancing on stages, acting absolutely crazy and I just was like: ‘This is not a great look.'”

“Yes I’m down to earth and every other girl would do these things too, but for me personally I don’t want to do that to myself anymore.”

The reality star continued: “I don’t enjoy it the next morning when I see I’m acting crazy. I don’t need that energy in my life, I don’t want to wake up feeling like, ‘Oh what have I done?’ You don’t feel good after it.”

“I’ve already noticed a huge difference. I’m a lot happier, I’m a lot more stable in myself, and I don’t wake up with anxiety from the night before.”

“I feel like I know myself more without having these blips of being completely obliterated every now and then. So I’m really excited and I’m getting loads of support online. I’m loving it, I’m really really for it.”

In the same interview, Paige spoke about dealing with a breakup in the public eye, after splitting from Adam Collard last year.

She said: “I really felt like everyone was just preaching at me like, ‘Girl hold strong. We’ve got you. You’re going to be fine.’ And that was really reassuring because break-ups are hard.”

“Having so many people behind me, even though they were all like: ‘I told you so! You should’ve known better.’ We’re girls, we do these things, we follow our hearts.”

“I was just so thankful that everyone was like, ‘Ok she messed up, but let’s give her a break.’ That was nice.”