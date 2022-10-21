EXCLUSIVE! Olivia Attwood responds to claims she pulled out of explosive docu-series about Love Island

Olivia Attwood has shut down claims she pulled out of an explosive docu-series about Love Island.

Earlier this week, The Sun reported that the 31-year-old was set to spill some show secrets on an upcoming Channel 4 series titled Reality Check: Life After The Limelight.

However, insiders claimed that Olivia turned down the chance to be on the show after landing a spot on the upcoming series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

A source told the publication: “The producers of Channel 4’s Love Island documentary really wanted Olivia to sit down with them and give them all the insider information on the show’s secrets.”

“Filming started last week and Olivia is one of the most successful stars of the ITV2 show, so they knew she would be a big draw.”

“Sadly for them, Olivia has decided to turn it down. Initially she was toying with the idea of taking part, but after she landed a spot on I’m A Celebrity, she made up her mind not to be involved.”

“She has very lucrative deals with ITV, including her series Getting Filthy Rich, so she didn’t feel like it was a good idea to bite the hand that feeds her.”

However, Olivia has since denied she was ever approached to be on the Channel 4 series.

The reality TV favourite told Goss.ie: “Not true. Was never even approached.”

Olivia shot to fame after appearing on Love Island in 2017, coming in third place overall alongside Chris Hughes.

The 31-year-old went on to appear in The Only Way Is Essex, and has also hosted her own documentary exploring the world of online sex.

According to The Sun, she will become the first ever Love Islander to appear on I’m A Celeb when it returns to our screens next month.

Radio DJ Chris Moyles, former rugby player Mike Tindall, Gogglebox star Babatúndé Aléshé, singer Boy George, and Hollyoaks star Owen Warner have also all reportedly signed up for the upcoming series.