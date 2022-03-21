EXCLUSIVE! Nicky Byrne teases the possibility of a Westlife bandmate signing up to Dancing with the Stars

Nicky Byrne has teased the possibility of one of his Westlife bandmate signing up to Dancing with the Stars.

The singer has hosted the popular RTÉ show since 2017, and Jennifer Zamparelli joined him at the helm in 2019.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie after Sunday night’s semi-final, Nicky said you “never know who will pop up on the show” in the future.

He said: “Do I think I could influence or encourage the [Westlife] lads to go on the show? I don’t know is the honest answer to that.”

“I did Strictly in 2012, Kian [Egan] did I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here. The other boys hadn’t done anything reality wise, and then Mark [Feehily] surprised us all in The Masked Singer – which he was brilliant on by the way. I thought he was robbed, I thought he deserved to win that.”

“Would they do a show like this? I think never say never. I wouldn’t have ever said that before, but I think down the road, you never know who will pop up on this show.”

The Dubliner added: “Shane [Filan] is the one we need to convince! Kian has the crown at the moment. He is the only one who has won something, because I didn’t win Strictly and Mark didn’t win The Masked Singer.”

Nicky also admitted he is really looking forward to his upcoming Wild Dreams tour with Westlife, which kicks off on July 1st in Kent in the UK.

He said: “We’ve all had a strange few years, so it was nice to get the new album out and to head out on tour again… It’s going to be good to get back out with the lads.”