EXCLUSIVE! Muireann O’Connell admits she dealt with public radio axe ‘really badly’

Muireann O’Connell has reflected on her public firing from Today FM, and admitted she dealt with it “really badly”.

Back in 2019, the presenter was brutally axed from her lunchtime show on Today FM, after 12 years of working at the station.

The move sparked backlash at the time, as Muireann had already grown a strong fan base.

Mairead Ronan was originally announced as her replacement before Pamela Joyce eventually took over the slot.

But last year she passed the baton to the show’s current host, Louise Cantillon.

Looking back on that time during an exclusive interview with Goss.ie, Muireann confessed: “I dealt with it really badly. I worked there for twelve years and I felt this loyalty to the place, but to them, I’m just another number.

“And that’s one thing that I’ve learned, it’s just business. I just think that companies, especially modern-day companies… we’re all just numbers.”

In a way, getting fired is probably one of the best things that ever happened to Muireann, as it led to her landing her dream job hosting the biggest breakfast show in the country.

When asked if there’s a sense of satisfaction in her old employers seeing her do so well now, she laughed: “My old employers aren’t even in the game anymore, so that’s fine! They sold up.”

“But yeah it’s mad how it turned out,” Muireann smiled. “I suppose I was already working in Virgin Media, and it’s very nice that they didn’t look at me as spoiled goods when something bad had happened.”

Muireann explained that she was worried that losing her job meant people believed she was “s**t,” adding that she thought Virgin might think: “We don’t want her anymore. Get rid of her… she’s tainted.”

“They were so brilliant to me the day that it was announced that I was fired, I got in there and there were loads of people waiting out the back, just friends of mine, going, ‘Come on in here, let’s get it sorted’.

“And it was really nice that it wasn’t, you know, tainted by association. I felt very lucky,” she admitted.

“Honestly working in a place like Virgin Media, it’s been one of the great privileges of my life to see how people inside there operate in an incredibly supportive way,” she continues.

“Going ‘Okay, let’s see what else you can do. Let’s give you a go at this. Do you want to try this?’ Because I’m not really a go getter, and they have been great at going, ‘Try this’. Which is lovely, and that all comes from people. It makes the world of difference.”

Muireann has been waking up the nation on Ireland AM for almost four years now alongside her co-hosts Tommy Bowe and Alan Hughes.

The trio’s on-air rapport is part of the show’s charm, but it’s not always smooth sailing.

“We definitely do disagree on the way that interviews should go,” Muireann admitted. “It can be like ‘I don’t think we should do that, and why did you do that, and what’s going on there?’ Because you’re talking about three people with hugely different personalities.”

“It’s like being in a family, that’s the sort of relationship that we have. There’s nothing that isn’t just over 15 minutes later. Once it’s over, it’s over.”

“And everyone has their own strengths. I’m such an immediate person and I react so quickly, and the boys are much more measured, so I learn so much from them every single day,” she continued.

The blooper clips and on-air gaffes from the show are always TV gold, and Muireann said they’re constantly “trying to throw each other off before we go back on air”.

Whether Alan is making a cheeky euphemism right before they go live, or Tommy is changing the autocue to something outrageous, Muireann confessedc: “I love that we still have that, almost four years in, still trying to take the mick out of each other. I really love that.”

Muireann said she feels “incredibly lucky” that she has a genuine relationship with her colleagues in Virgin Media, and credits her boss Denice McNamara for setting that kind of tone in the workplace.

“I’ve been friends with people I’ve worked with inside there for eight years. We were very lucky that it clicked quite early on, and we’ve got that shorthand or osmosis through us. So I do count myself very lucky at how we get on.”

While Muireann, Alan and Tommy are the main hosts of Ireland AM, the show regularly welcomes guest presenters into the studio whenever they take time off.

However, nothing compares to when they host the show as a trio.

When asked if she sees them staying put on the show for the foreseeable future, Muireann candidly admitted: “I have no idea.”

“My career has been so all over the place that I never know what could happen. And the one thing I know is that anything can just be gone within two minutes,” she explained.

“So I have no idea. I would hope that we will be in it for the long haul together. I love working with them.”

Muireann has a decorated career in broadcasting, having worked in radio for many years before she started appearing on-screen with Virgin Media.

But looking back, the highlight of her career has to be when she landed the Ireland AM job.

“Without a shadow of doubt, I was so shocked,” she said. “I never, ever expected that to happen, ever. It’s a show that I have watched for 25 years. It’s a show I remember being on before I went to school. It’s a show that we watched in college.

“It was absolutely amazing. I really remember the day, it was a huge honour. And I think that’s a major thing for me in my life.”

As for the lowest point of her career so far, Muireann replied, “Ah, Jesus, getting fired publicly,” referring to when she lost her radio show back in 2019.

“Awful. But it’s all good now. Water under the bridge.”

