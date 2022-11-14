EXCLUSIVE! Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury spotted filming Netflix series

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have been spotted filming a Netflix series.

The Love Island stars, who are expecting their first child together, are currently on holidays in Dubai celebrating their babymoon.

The couple are staying at the Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, and a source close to the hotel told Goss.ie that they were filming a docuseries for the streaming giant during their trip.

While our insider remained tight-lipped on the show’s details, they did say it will premiere on the streaming giant next year.

A separate source close to the couple told us that they were filming for Tommy’s brother Tyson’s upcoming docuseries ‘At Home with the Furys’.

The series will follow Tyson and his family as he retires, embracing family life with his wife, Paris; father, John; and six children, Venezuela, Prince John, Prince Tyson, Prince Adonis, Valencia and Athena.

It is set to join Netflix in 2023.

Molly-Mae and Tommy first met on Love Island 2019 and earlier this year, the reality stars bought their “dream home” – which is said to be worth £4 million.

Molly-Mae announced her pregnancy on Instagram back in September.

The 23-year-old shared a sweet video of her speech to Tommy in the Love Island final back in 2019, before cutting to an emotional clip of her boxer beau kissing her baby bump.

She captioned the post: “’I can’t wait for the adventures that we haven’t even dreamed of yet’ 👼🏼”

