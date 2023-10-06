EXCLUSIVE! Miriam O’Callaghan reveals why she has no regrets about shunning Late Late Show role

Miriam O’Callaghan has revealed why she doesn’t regret pulling her name out of The Late Late Show race.

The journalist became the first woman to host a full episode of The Late Late Show in 2020, when she took over from Ryan Tubridy after he was quarantined with suspected Covid-19 symptoms.

Earlier this year, Miriam was named the frontrunner to replace Ryan as host of RTÉ’s flagship programme; however, she later insisted she didn’t want the job.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie at our second annual Women of the Year Awards earlier this month, Miriam confirmed she never even screen tested for the hosting gig.

“No,” she said. “It was such an honour [to be named frontrunner].”

“I got to present The Late Late Show – I’m the only woman in history who has presented The Late Late Show, twice!”

“No, I took my name out of that hat. I love what I do on Prime Time.”

“I suppose, at heart I’m a journalist, and on Prime Time we do journalism all week every week so I wanted to stay there and keep my radio show up.”

When asked if she regrets pulling herself out of the race, she said, “Not at all, and how brilliant is Paddy Kielty?”

“I love him. I’ve been lucky enough to interview him a few times on radio. He’s a really special guy and I think the Irish people have really warmed to him. He’s fantastic!”

Miriam pulled her name out of the race to host The Late Late Show back in March.

In a statement shared on Instagram, the broadcaster wrote: “The Late Late Show is an incredible programme. It’s not just the jewel in the crown of Irish broadcasting, it’s also an institution stitched into the fabric of Irish life. Ryan has done a superb job presenting it for the past 14 years.”

“Although the speculation about me being one of the favourites to take over the Late Late Show is very flattering, that won’t be happening as I’m not throwing my hat into the ring to be considered.”

“I love what I do too much on Prime Time to leave it, and what we do in current affairs as a team really matters, and can actually change lives. It’s what I love doing most of all as a broadcast journalist, and I’m not prepared to give that up for any show,” she confessed. “Just this week for instance, I am in New York interviewing Bill and Hillary Clinton to mark 25 years of the Good Friday Agreement, which brought peace to our shared island. It may be an imperfect peace, but the horrific violence of the past is gone. These are the kind of interviews and story that matter to me.” “Interestingly, last night I found the letter I wrote fourteen years ago, the last time the role of presenter of the Late Late Show was up for grabs. In it I told management that I was withdrawing my name from the ring on that occasion too, saying I no longer wanted to be considered for the job if I had to leave Prime Time, and the position – fourteen years on – remains exactly the same.” Miriam concluded her statement by writing: “I’ve been lucky enough to present the iconic Late Late Show twice, and I loved the experience.” “I wish whoever does go for the job the very best – it’s a brilliant opportunity and very exciting. I also wish my heartiest congratulations in advance to whoever gets it – what a joyous role, enjoy!”