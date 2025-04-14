EXCLUSIVE! Miriam Mullins addresses speculation about her relationship with Tiaan Heynes: ‘People are making up mad rumours’

Miriam Mullins has addressed the speculation surrounding her relationship with Tiaan Heynes, admitting people are making up “mad rumours” about her.

In an exclusive interview with Goss.ie as our latest Goss Cover Star, the TikToker admitted they are “going through something”, but confessed they’re “not ready” to share the news just yet.

“I know people are wondering what’s going on, but we just haven’t said anything yet…,” she said.

Miriam and Tiaan started dating when they met in Florida back in 2019.

The pair then got engaged last April when Tiaan proposed in his native South Africa.

Their engagement news and the actual video of his romantic proposal were all over social media. This was always the norm for Miriam and Tiaan, who used to regularly post content together.

But in recent months, Tiaan has been absent from Miriam’s social media accounts, leading followers to question whether or not they are actually still together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌸Miriam Mullins🌸 (@miriammullins_)

Miriam previously addressed his absence, saying she simply wanted to be more private about their relationship.

But her response only added fuel to the fire, and rumours about their relationship started to circulate online.

“People are assuming all these things, not about me, but about Tiaan,” she continued. “And that’s what upsets me because I’m the one to put myself out there, not him.”

“We made videos together for a couple of years, and I get that people feel like we owe them an explanation.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌸Miriam Mullins🌸 (@miriammullins_)

“But right now, we’re still trying to navigate everything, still trying to figure out what’s going on and all that stuff.”

When asked if she feels it’s time to explain what’s going on to her followers, Miriam admitted: “We’re just not ready yet.”

“When you put your relationship online, it’s just really hard. And people are making up mad rumours about me.

“I think people feel like I’m not being genuine. When you post with someone for so long, and then obviously we got engaged, people feel like you owe them an explanation, and I get it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌸Miriam Mullins🌸 (@miriammullins_)

“And this is the thing, genuinely nothing has happened,” she continued.

“There’s no tea, there’s no drama. We’re literally just going through something at the moment, and we don’t know which way it’s going to go, but that’s the way it is.”

“I don’t think it has to be put out in the public right now, but it’s people that are closest to us and our friends and family are the ones who are there for us and know what’s going on.”

Miriam insisted she will explain everything to her followers in the next “two or three months”, and admitted it has been tough to hold herself back when chatting to her followers online.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌸Miriam Mullins🌸 (@miriammullins_)

“I’m such an open book. I know this sounds weird, but I love sharing my life. And sometimes I do find it hard to come on and be like, ‘Oh my God, I’m doing this today’. When there’s that wedge there, it’s like a block or something.”

Later in the interview, Miriam brought up her situation with Tiaan again, as she spoke about her struggle to be seen as a mature adult.

While she is turning thirty this December, her audience is largely made up of young girls, and it’s often assumed she is a lot younger than she is.

“This comes back to the whole me and Tiaan situation,” she admitted. “This is something I’ve never said, but I definitely felt like the only way that I could move into that [being seen as an adult] is if I got married and I had kids…”

“And I just had to pause and be like, am I actually ready for this? And I wasn’t. I was letting other people’s opinions get to what actually I wanted,” she confessed.

“And in five years time, if I was there with kids… like I do want kids eventually, but I just don’t think I’m ready at the moment.”

After realising she may not be ready for marriage and kids just yet, Miriam has been focusing on her career and future opportunities – and that includes launching her very own brand.

Miriam is currently working on launching her own sleepwear brand – which will include luxury dressing gowns, pyjamas, and in a clever nod to her social media content, a ‘Get Ready With Me’ kit.

Right now, she’s ironing out the details with manufacturers and speaking to investors, and hopes to launch this time next year.

“It’s still early days, but I want to do it right,” she added.

“I don’t want to just bring out something because I know what people are like as well when it comes to influencers bringing out brands, they’ll try and find anything to nitpick.”

Read our full Goss Cover Star interview with Miriam here.