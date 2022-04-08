EXCLUSIVE! Maura Higgins teases her return to TV at the Gossies 2022

Maura Higgins has teased her return to TV at the Gossies 2022 on Friday.

The Longford native, who is up for Best Female TV Presenter and Most Stylish Lady at tonight’s awards, shot to fame on Love Island back in 2019.

The 31-year-old made her presenting debut on Glow Up Ireland last year and is now set to host another exciting show.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie at the Gossies 2022 about Glow Up Ireland, Maura said: “Honestly, I loved every minute of it. I was literally just thrown into the deep end. I never had presented in my life. I absolutely loved it.”

As for her new show, Maura remained tight-lipped but revealed it will premiere this summer.

“I think [details about the show] will be announced next week.”