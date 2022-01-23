EXCLUSIVE! Matthew MacNabb reveals he’s still in therapy after Love Island

Matthew MacNabb has revealed he’s still in therapy after Love Island.

The Belfast native shot to fame last summer when he joined the popular ITV dating show in Casa Amor, and he is currently competing on RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie about his whirlwind year, Matthew said: “It’s been crazy, I was just thinking back to last year and it was so different, it’s mental. Having to keep up with that mentally… it’s mad.”

“I feel like I’ve adapted to it quite well. I’m very laid back in general, but this has been a whole new level of mental challenge.”

The 26-year-old continued: “Love Island aftercare was really, really good. I still get therapy now.”

“I didn’t have that much negativity towards me, which I was thankful for because I know a lot of people do. But two weeks before Love Island, one of my best friends passed away so I struggled a lot while I was in there. And then coming out of it was a bit of an adjustment as well.”

“You go into Love Island and nobody knows you, and then you come out… I remember I was at a Dermot Kennedy concert and I was bombarded by fans. I thought I was Justin Bieber for a second,” Matthew joked.

“It’s just an adjustment I think. And then processing [my friend’s death] and grieving in my own head.”

Revealing what other reality shows he has his eye on, Matthew said: “I would go on I’m A Celebrity. It would be hilarious! It would actually be terrible but brilliant at the same time.”

“I didn’t apply for Love Island, and obviously Dancing with the Stars reached out to me as well, so I’ve never actually went after a TV show before. So if the opportunity to appear on I’m A Celeb presented itself to me, I’d do it.”

Opening up about his plans for the year ahead, the Irish star said: “After DWTS, I’m going to travel the world and document it for YouTube in a highly produced series, like a TV show type thing. Keeping Up With The Kardashians but instead of Kim Kardashian, you have me!”

“And then I’m going to create a lot more emphasis on helping people transform their physiques and their mentality with the services I bring out, I’ve got something in the works now that I’m aiming to release in March.”

Catch Matthew on Dancing with the Stars tonight on RTÉ One from 6:30pm.