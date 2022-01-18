EXCLUSIVE! Matthew MacNabb admits dating has been ‘tougher’ for him since Love Island

Matthew MacNabb has admitted dating has been “tougher” for him since Love Island.

The Belfast native shot to fame last summer when he joined the popular dating show in Casa Amor, where he struck up a romance with Kaz Kamwi.

The reality star famously ended things with Kaz when she admitted she still had feelings for Tyler Cruickshank, telling her bluntly: “We’re done.”

Matthew also went on a date with Priya Gopaldas while in the villa, but he left the show as a single man.

The 26-year-old, who made his dancing debut on Sunday night’s Dancing with the Stars, spoke to Goss.ie after the show about his current love life.

He said: “Dating life for me is just a weird mix of whatever happens, happens. I just go with the flow and see how things go. It’s a little bit tougher to date girls online and stuff now.”

Matthew explained: “Before Love Island, I’d just go on Hinge, but now obviously I can’t do that.”

“Over Instagram DMs, you have to be a lot more careful. You don’t know who could be trying to trick you. So it’s a bit different now.”

When asked whether he would prefer to date someone also in the limelight or someone out of the public eye, the TV personality told Goss.ie: “I’m up for anything to be honest! We’ll see what happens.”

Dancing with the Stars continues this Sunday on RTÉ One at 6:30pm.