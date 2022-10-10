EXCLUSIVE! Lyra reveals she apologised to Hozier’s girlfriend over THAT viral wedding photo

Lyra has revealed she apologised to Hozier’s girlfriend, after a photo of them at a wedding went viral earlier this year.

The Irish singers both attended Jett Desmond and Madeleine Daly-Devereux’s star-studded wedding at Adare Manor back in May, and sent fans into a frenzy when she posted a cute photo of them together.

Lyra captioned the post: “So I got to meet one of my icons @hozier 🤍 Not only is he the man who wrote one of the best songs EVER but he is the nicest most genuine soul 🤍.”

“They say ‘never meet your hero’s’ well I’m bloody delighted to have met mine 🤍,” she added. “The wedding of dreams and a memory of a lifetime 🤍”

On first glance, fans were convinced that Lyra and Hozier had gotten married, as Lyra’s green dress looked like a wedding gown in the black-and-white photo.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie at our inaugural Women of the Year Awards on Sunday, Lyra explained exactly what happened.

The Cork native said: “Well I did not get the ring and I did not go up the aisle! I was literally at a wedding with [Hozier] and I massively fan-girled. I probably shouldn’t have but I was like, ‘Look I’m a massive fan, would you mind if we got a photo?'”

“So we got the photo together. I had the dress from a photoshoot that I styled a couple of days beforehand, and my wedding outfit never arrived so I was like right, I’ll have to wear the dress and I obviously want to put up a photo with Andrew [Hozier] because I’m obsessed. So I just put it in black-and-white thinking that’s a done deal, and I signed offline.”

The 29 Box singer continued: “I went back on and people were like, ‘Oh my god they’ve got married! Your babies are going to be so musical.’ I was like guys, we didn’t do to church, there’s no ring on this finger.”

“I was like to Andrew’s girlfriend, ‘I’m so sorry by the way. I’m sorry that I done that.’ But it was gas craic, it was good fun. It shows you the power of social media!”

Lyra won the Artist of the Year Award at the #GossWOTY Awards.