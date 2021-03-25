EXCLUSIVE! Lucy Kennedy teases upcoming documentary: ‘I’m really excited’

Lucy Kennedy has teased what to expect from her upcoming documentary.

For the first time, the popular presenter will be inviting cameras into her home for a “personal” documentary set to air this summer.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie, the 44-year-old said: “I’m filming a new documentary which will be aired on Virgin Media in May.”

“That’s all I can tell you or I’ll be fired. But it’s a personal documentary and it’s something that’s been on the cards for a couple of months now, and I’m really excited. We officially start filming this weekend.”

Lucy and her husband Richard Governey are parents to three children – Jack, 11, Holly, 8, and Jess, 3 – who will also be involved in the documentary.

Speaking about the possible return of her hit show Living With Lucy, the TV personality said: “[Another season] is looking very positive. We should be back with that in September, another six celebrities.”

“Will we lodge? Will we live? Who knows, I need to speak with Micheál Martin.”