The popular presenter reflected on the biggest lessons she's learned in 2020

EXCLUSIVE: Lucy Kennedy shares her goals for the new year

Lucy Kennedy has shared her goals for the new year.

The popular presenter kept herself busy over the lockdown with her hit series Lodging With Lucy, which saw her welcome a host of famous faces in her stunning manor in Co. Meath.

The mother-of-three also welcomed a new addition to her family earlier this month – an adorable rescue pup named Riley.

The 44-year-old spoke exclusively to Goss.ie about what she’s most looking forward to in 2021, her plans for Christmas, and the biggest lessons she’s learned in the past year.

“My 2021 goals are to tone my flabby bottom, write my 3rd children’s book, host the Gossies and make more telly,” Lucy shared.

The Dublin native revealed she was “so excited” for Christmas, where she plans on winding down and enjoying family time.

“I’m looking forward to switching off completely, drinking wine, getting into the fridge and spending time with my family. I will mostly be wearing my pyjamas and wearing no makeup,” she admitted.

Reflecting on the past year, Lucy said: “Like everyone I think that the biggest lesson this year has been just to live life to the full and chill. Not to sweat the small stuff and just realise how lucky we are.”