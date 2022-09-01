EXCLUSIVE! Lucy Kennedy shares exciting news for Living With Lucy fans

Lucy Kennedy has shared some exciting news for Living With Lucy fans.

The popular show sees the Irish presenter move in with a host of well-known celebrities, analysing their daily lives and getting to know them on a more personal level.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie at the Virgin Media Television New Season Schedule launch, Lucy confirmed the show will return to our screens very soon for a brand new season.

She told us: “In September, I’m filming a brand new season of Living With Lucy.”

“We have a hit list of people we want on the show… I’ll be moving in with one of them in four weeks. And then the new season will be on the telly in the new year.”

Lucy admitted: “I would love to live with Michelle Obama. I would love to live with Graham Norton. I’d love to live with Jonathan Ross, Anne Doyle, Enda Kenny – who I still kind of fancy!”

“I would love to live with Marco Pierre White, Olivia Wilde… There’s so many people I’d love to live with!”

As well as Living With Lucy, the presenter is back with a brand-new series ‘Lucy Investigates’.

The series, launching in October, will see Lucy jump out of her comfort zone and land in the inner circle of some of the country’s most fascinating subcultures.

She will immerse herself into lifestyles of four fascinating factions of Irish society, exploring everything from Sex in the Suburbs to Life Online.