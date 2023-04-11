EXCLUSIVE! Lucy Kennedy reveals why her husband Richie stays out of the limelight

Lucy Kennedy has revealed why her husband Richard Governey stays out of the limelight.

The TV presenter met her beau when they were just 23-year-old and nine years later, the couple tied the knot in the stunning Santa Maria in Italy.

Despite being together for 23 years and married for 14, Richie stays out of the public eye, and Lucy does not share any photos of him online.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie for our latest Spotlight On cover, Lucy gushed over her husband and “best friend”, and explained why he is not interested in her celebrity lifestyle.

The Dubliner said: “Richie is the most grounded person I know. We’ve been together since we were 23, so he’s seen me on the dole, off the dole, working, not working, crying, getting a big gig.”

“He’s seen me in all walks of life and he just has no interest in that world. He’s successful in his own right. He’ll obviously ask me who I’m living with, but he wouldn’t find celebrities impressive. He’s just a really nice, normal, grounded guy.”

The Living With Lucy host continued: “I remember years ago, when we had just got engaged, I begged him to come to an awards show with me. And he said never again. That’s just not his cup of tea. It’s not for everyone!”

“But I actually like that about him. That’s one of the many things I find attractive about him is that he’s not interested. I would prefer that than a guy who follows me to all the events and is part of the fakeness that it is.”

“I love the fact that I can come in from a night out after doing an event and within seconds, I’ve taken off all my makeup and am sitting on my couch with sudocrem on my spots telling him about the night. He’s my real life. He is also the most patient man in Ireland!” Lucy added with a laugh.

Lucy and Richie share three children – Jack, Holly and Jess.

When asked the secret to her happy, long-lasting marriage, Lucy told us: “I know this sounds a bit cliché, but marry your best friend. You have to marry your best friend because life is hard, marriage is hard.”

“When your children come along, it’s so stressful. You’ve got the ups and downs, financial worries, successes, buying a house, selling a house, death in the family.”

“There are so many waves you have to ride and I think if you’re with your best friend through it all, you can’t go wrong because they’ve got your back. I think if they’re your best friend, then you have that foundation that will help during the bad days.”

“You also need someone who understands you. Like Rich completely understands that I would dump him for Jamie Dornan, and he would be happy for me,” the 46-year-old added.

“He’s like, ‘Look you’re my best friend, I love you, I know you and you should be with him!’ Rich is a true friend. He will be my best man. The only thing standing in my way is his wife, she’s got to go!”

