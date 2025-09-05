EXCLUSIVE! Lucy Kennedy reveals clash with Caitlyn Jenner over her stance on Israel on Living with Lucy

Lucy Kennedy has revealed she clashed with Caitlyn Jenner over her stance on Israel on the upcoming season of Living with Lucy.

The presenter jetted to Los Angeles to move in with the transgender star for the next season of her Virgin Media show.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie for the launch of Virgin Media Television’s New Season Launch, Lucy admitted she was surprised by how “nice” and “normal” Caitlyn was, but admitted they disagreed when it came to her political views.

“Caitlyn, I wasn’t aware, but she was flying to Israel a week after we were there,” Lucy told us. “So as soon as she said that to me, I have a very different opinion to her, so we did tackle it.

“You’ll have to see it in the show. But I told her how I felt, and she said how she felt. She has an emotional tie to Israel because of her dad, and I was saying to her, ‘Well, look, I see things very differently’.

“So that was discussed in the show, even though Living with Lucy is not in any way political. It’s a light entertainment show. [But] if there is something to tackle, I will.

“And then just the fact that she’s so pro-Trump, and he’s so anti the transgender community. So she was very comfy talking about Trump. And I was saying, ‘why do you like him? Because he doesn’t like you’. And what we took from it was that he likes her because of who she is. But for the average person who is transitioning, it’s a very different life for them.”

“But she’s known Donald Trump for years. They play golf together. She also said how much she likes Donald Trump, that living there as an American, the changes he’s made and for the economy,” she continued.

“And yes, she was singing his praises. And I just kept saying, ‘Look, I think we watch different news’.

“It’s Fox News blaring in her house the whole time. And it’s all pro-Trump and blah, blah, blah. It’s everything that we don’t hear over here. It’s like we honestly have two different news feeds. It’s strange, it’s really strange.

“That’s where we’re completely different with politics. And politics is generally divisive, so I would usually avoid it. But as soon as she said she was going to Israel, I had to say something,” Lucy said.

“But I’m also mindful of everyone having their own opinion. But I certainly wasn’t leaving LA without giving her mine.”

Lucy also confirmed there was “loads of Kardashian chat” with the 75-year-old, who is the father of Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Caitlyn is also the former stepdad of Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian, as she was previously married to Kris Jenner, whom she shares Kendall and Kylie with.

“She is so proud of Kylie and Kendall, and we talked a lot about them,” she said. “When we went to look at her hangar to see her aeroplane, she showed me Kylie’s [private jet]. It’s like a little mini British Airways, I think there were 12 or 14 windows, like a proper jet.

While they disagreed politically, Lucy said Caitlyn was “much warmer and friendlier” than she thought.

“I was expecting to arrive up and there’ll be a big entourage, loads of cars outside, the glam squad… Instead, I was greeted by two Labradors and Caitlyn with a cap on, and she was shouting at the dogs to come back in. Could not have been warmer as a person,” she said.

“So that was a really, really pleasant surprise. Also, she was great fun, very unassuming. If we were to buy her a cup of coffee or something, she’s like, ‘Oh, thank you so much’.

“Really grateful from a production perspective, she was so nice to everyone, she was teaching the crew how to play golf when the cameras were off… I was expecting a bit of a circus, and the circus never arrived.”

Lucy also said she was shocked by the death of Caitlyn’s longtime friend and manager Sophia Hutchins just weeks after she filmed with them both in LA.

The 29-year-old tragically died in an ATV accident near Caitlyn’s home on July 2nd.

Lucy confirmed they will dedicate the episode to Sophia, who was there the whole time they filmed with the reality star.

“She was there for the whole thing. I lived with her as well. It was the most shocking thing. It was like a bad dream,” she said.

“People speculated, were they dating, were they not? They weren’t. It’s very obvious that Sophia was her manager. She was almost like a daughter, and she negotiated the contract [for Living with Lucy]. She did all the business stuff with Caitlyn, who I would imagine, is completely lost. She literally paid the bills. She did everything for Caitlyn.”

“Sophia lived there, and again she was very political, Fox News correspondent, and she’d dip in and out of our conversations. Anyway, said goodbye to her and three weeks later I was on Classic Hits just scooching through the Daily Mail just to see if anything was coming up. And then I saw Sophia Hudgens died,” Lucy explained.

“I started shaking. I literally hugged her three weeks before to say goodbye and thank you for having us. And she died so close to their house. So I have an idea where it happened.

“But what made me feel the most sick was poor Caitlyn, because she adored her, and they were best friends. And in the latter years, Sophia had become her right-hand woman. I’d say she is lost without her. And I hope the girls are stepping in and stuff because Sophia was everything to Caitlyn.

“Awful, awful tragedy. And it was a freak accident that happened so close to home. I don’t know what Caitlyn is going to do now. I really don’t. She’s on her own in this big mansion up a hill in Malibu with her two dogs. One of them is Sophia’s. And I’d say she’s lost, completely lost.”