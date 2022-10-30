EXCLUSIVE! Lucy Kennedy confirms first guest for new season of Living With Lucy

Lucy Kennedy has confirmed Katie Price will appear on the upcoming season of Living With Lucy.

The popular show sees the Irish presenter move in with a host of well-known celebrities, analysing their daily lives and getting to know them on a more personal level.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie ahead of the new season, Lucy said: “Katie Price is confirmed.”

The 46-year-old explained: “I was supposed to live with Katie last year, but then some other filming got in the way, so we had to delay Katie, we just couldn’t liase our dates properly.”

“So, I’ll live with Katie Price and there are loads of cracking names in the mix.”

Teasing more guests, Lucy told us: “Obviously, we try for different genres. We have like a grid – so, somebody in entertainment, a politician… a reality star. We try to tick every box, and yeah, it’s building to be a great show.”

“By the way, if I become friends with [Katie] at any point, I’ll bring her to the Gossies next year,” she added.

Lucy also revealed filming for the new season will begin in the coming weeks, and it is expected to air on our screens early next year.

In the same interview with Goss.ie, Lucy revealed why she turned down the chance to host the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars.

