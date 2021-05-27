EXCLUSIVE! Lucie Donlan reveals she’s taken another HUGE step in her relationship with Luke Mabbott

The couple have been dating for almost a year

EXCLUSIVE! Lucie Donlan reveals she’s taken another HUGE step in her relationship...

Lucie Donlan has confirmed she’s officially living with her “soulmate” Luke Mabbott.

The Love Island stars, who appeared on different seasons of the ITV2 show, have been dating since last July.

The 23-year-old surfer and the 26-year-old model are now living together, and recently adopted a dog.

Speaking to Goss.ie to celebrate her brand ambassador role with VeganTan, Lucie described Luke as her “dream” man.

“I think the best thing that came out of the villa for me, like I went in there to try and find love, and to meet Luke a year after the show is just the best thing thats ever happened to me, because he’s literally my dream guy,” she confessed.

“I’ve never had a relationship this long before, like I’ve only had relationships that have lasted five months or something.”

Luke appeared on the winter version of Love Island in early 2020, and briefly dated his co-star Demi Jones before he started seeing Lucie.

Lucie admitted she fancied Luke straight away when she saw him on the show, and slid into his DMs once she realised he was single.

“You could see he was such a gentleman and so kind. I couldn’t believe how similar he was to me by watching him,” she said.

“And then obviously he came out of the villa and then he was single, and I was like oh I want to get a date with him. So as soon as he was single I was right in the DMs.”

The couple are now living together, but split their time between two homes.

The 23-year-old told us: “So I’ve just bought a house in Cornwall and Luke has already got a couple of properties up here in Redcar.”

“So we kind of just split between the two, so we kind of live together but we’re between my house and his house.”

Lucie also insisted they’ve “never argued” once since they got together.

“It is actually true, which is so weird… We have never argued. He’s the boy version of me, and I’m the girl version of him. It’s like actual soulmates.”

“People used to say that to me when I was younger, like oh you’ll meet your soulmate one day and you’ll just know…

“It’s actually weird that that’s actually happened now and its come from Love Island.”

When asked if marriage and kids are on the cards, Lucie said: “Oh yeah, for sure.”

The 23-year-old also admitted she hopes Luke will “pop the question” in the next few years.

Speaking about her role with VeganTan, Lucie said she wanted to team up with the Irish brand because of their environmental values.

“The brand has teamed up with rePurpose Global’s One for One Impact Guarantee Program. This means that for every VeganTan bottle sold, they will be removing and recycling 1lb of plastic from the ocean in Goa, India,” she explained.

“By taking this bold commitment, every purchase will carry a Negative Plastic Footprint across the full range of VeganTan products.”

“VeganTan also made sure all their products are packaged in sustainable packaging (sugar polymer & 100% reclaimed plastic from the ocean).”

When asked to share her favourite product, Lucie said: “I am OBSESSED with the Vegan Tan Facial Mist, it is perfect for those make-up free days and gives your face a gorgeous bronzed glow.”

The VeganTan product range includes three Self-Tan Mousses in shades Medium, Dark and Ultra Dark, a Facial Tanning Mist in shade Medium, and a Luxury Application Glove.

You can shop the full range here.

