EXCLUSIVE! Love Island’s Olivia Hawkins confirms split from Maxwell Samuda

Love Island stars Olivia Hawkins and Maxwell Samuda have split, Goss.ie can exclusively reveal.

The couple met in Casa Amor during the 2023 winter series of the dating show, which was filmed in South Africa.

After days of speculation, a rep for Olivia confirmed to Goss.ie that the actress is back on the market after their recent break-up.

A source told us: “Things weren’t the same between Olivia and Maxwell after they left the villa. Life has been hectic and they both decided it was best to end things.”

“Olivia is happy to focus on herself right now and has a lot of exciting work projects coming up, including a role in the next Fast & Furious movie.”

“It’s sad it didn’t work out but there’s no hard feelings between them,” the insider added.

Just last week, Maxwell shut down speculation he and Olivia had split.

The 23-year-old sparked concern after he jetted off to Cancun in Mexico without the ring girl, but he insisted he booked the trip before heading into the Love Island villa.

He told his followers: “Me and Olivia are going great, we’re going great. I’m just on holiday with my friends.”

Maxwell and Olivia have since deleted all traces of each other from their Instagram feeds, but they still follow each other on the app.