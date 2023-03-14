EXCLUSIVE! Love Island’s Olivia breaks her silence on ‘feud’ with co-star Tanyel

Olivia Hawkins has broken her silence on her “feud” with her Love Island co-star Tanyel Revan.

Tanyel previously revealed she and Olivia had a number of rows in unaired scenes.

Speaking during her appearance on the Looking For Lewys YouTube channel, the hairstylist said: “It did feel like [a rift occurred]. I started to feel that she had an issue with me and I started to hear that she kept saying things about me.”

“There were a few times where I pulled her up on things and they haven’t shown that I don’t think.”

“There was a few occasions where I actually pulled her up and I was actually like, a lot more like no you’re taking the p*** now.”

“I’ve heard you speaking about me a few times,” Tanyel continued. “You’re telling me you’re straight then why are you talking about me behind my back for?”

The hairstylist claimed Olivia would make up excuses to avoid confrontation.

“Then she would say it wasn’t the right time to tell you… this that and the other,” the North London native continued.

“I was like, you’ve had all day to pull me up on this, I had to pull you up again. How many times do I have to pull you up for talking about me?”

Tanyel continued: “She’d say, I wanted to look out for Lana [Jenkins] or this and that. I was like are you trying to turn her against me? You’re trying to make me look bad but if you’re my friend would you think badly of me? I just didn’t like that behaviour.”

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie at the #GossCountdown Show on Monday night, Olivia addressed her “feud” with Tanyel.

Olivia told Goss.ie of the girls: “I think, you know, it’s an intense environment anyway, you’ve got big personalities. You’re bound to clash with certain people, you’re not going to get on 24/7.”

Speaking about the group of girls, the actress revealed: “But I thought we were really good with dealing with it. We’d always discuss it and not let it get between us as a group. The girls were really good.”

When questioned about having words with Tanyel at Monday night’s Love Island party, Olivia said: “I know she was gutted that she was dumped and she feels we had a part to play in it, but at the time she really didn’t have anyone in there for her.”

Olivia continued: “She said multiple times that Jordan [Odofin] wasn’t her type, with Spencer [Wilks] she wasn’t really feeling it that much because she had only been speaking to him for a day.”

“So out of everyone it was right for Ellie [Spence] to stay because her and Jordan had something.”

“I’m excited to speak to her tonight, honestly. Everything left in the villa is left at the door from my side.”

