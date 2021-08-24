EXCLUSIVE! Love Island’s Matthew MacNabb admits he was ‘fuming’ over Faye and Teddy’s explosive row

EXCLUSIVE! Love Island’s Matthew MacNabb admits he was ‘fuming’ over Faye and...

Matthew MacNabb has admitted he was “fuming” over Faye Winter and Teddy Soares’ explosive row on Love Island.

The Belfast native joined the popular dating show in Casa Amor, and was a huge hit with viewers.

Speaking at the #GossCountdown live stream event on Monday night, the 26-year-old opened up about the fight that had EVERYONE talking this season, which got over 24,000 Ofcom complaints.

In our exclusive interview, Matthew said: “Honestly I was fuming. If I hadn’t of been in the villa, I would have been a lot more hot headed.”

“I was aware that I had to set an example for people and try to be relaxed. If it was outside, I would have been hot headed.”

“Tyler was saying in my ear ‘don’t say anything, don’t say anything, don’t say anything,’ and I was like, ‘oh my god this is killing me right now.'”

“I would have no problem going up against anyone, especially Faye. No problem whatsoever, because I’m ruthless when it comes to it,” the Irish star added.

Matthew, who was coupled up with Kaz Kamwi and Priya Gopaldas during the show, also revealed in our exclusive interview that he fancied Millie Court and Mary Bedford.

Check out the full interview below: