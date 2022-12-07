EXCLUSIVE! Love Island’s Indiyah Polack hits back at critics of her relationship with Dami Hope

Love Island’s Indiyah Polack has hit back at critics of her relationship with Dami Hope.

The former hotel waitress and her Irish beau made it to the final of the 2022 series of the ITV dating show, and they recently moved in together.

In an exclusive interview with Goss.ie, Indiyah revealed how she deals with other people’s opinions when it comes to her relationship with Dami.

Speaking to us at PrettyLittleThing‘s Christmas Party in Dublin on Tuesday night, the 23-year-old said: “They don’t know much about [our relationship], it’s all from the outside looking in.”

“So I literally just brush it off and keep enjoying my relationship. And I always say, if you want something to work, it will. It’s as simple as that.”

In the same interview, Indiyah also revealed she and Dami would love to follow in the footsteps of Love Island 2022 winners Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti by landing their own TV show, “but with a twist”.

She said: “I feel like me and Dami are very active on YouTube and TikTok, so our supporters see an insight into our relationship already. But if it was something more consistent then yeah, why not?”