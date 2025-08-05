EXCLUSIVE! Love Island’s Faye Winter confesses she ‘wished she trusted her gut’ during her relationship with Teddy Soares

Love Island’s Faye Winter has confessed she “wished she trusted her gut” during her relationship with Teddy Soares.

The former couple, who met on Love Island back in 2021, confirmed their breakup in February 2023 after weeks of speculation.

The reality stars had been living together at the time, and subsequently moved out of their shared £1m mansion.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie at the #GossCountdown Show, in partnership with Tequila Rose and Oh Polly, Faye revealed the biggest lesson she learned from the relationship.

“Trust your motherf***ing gut, every single time. I just wish I trusted my gut from the get-go, with that whole situation.”

“So many times, and women can appreciate this, we are made to feel so crazy, and we are made to feel aggressive, and actually some of us just don’t want to cry, we don’t want to expose that side of us.”

“I’m one of those, and I’ve learned now that it is better to be able to feel your emotions and go through it,” Faye confessed.

“But at the time, I would rather always be like ‘oh he made me angry,’ rather than ‘oh he saw me upset.'”

The 30-year-old reflected on her infamous Movie Night reaction, which saw one of the most complained-about moments of the entire franchise unfold.

“I didn’t react the right way, don’t get me wrong, but it’s done now, and I can’t take it back, and I’ve learned so much from it, it’s a learning curve.”

“I was a d**k, but I’m a more confident version of myself,” Faye confessed when reflecting on the person she was when she entered the villa in 2021.

“I was a very insecure woman, and I didn’t realise it, with a massive potty mouth. And I still have a massive potty mouth, but I am the most confident version of myself.”

Speaking about the difference between her season and more recent ones, Faye stated she feels the Islanders won’t speak out as much out of fear of how she was portrayed: “They are terrified of the way I was portrayed, so I think a lot of people won’t blow up, and we haven’t seen it since my blow-up.”

“I do think a lot of other people have learned from it, and I don’t think we will see that behaviour. I wouldn’t recommend it, the backlash, it’s a terrible thing,” Faye said of why she believes we haven’t seen as exposive fights as previous seasons.

