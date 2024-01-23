EXCLUSIVE! Love Island’s Ekin-Su makes surprising confession about pal Molly Smith’s relationship with Callum Jones

Love Island’s Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has insisted her friend Molly Smith will rekindle her relationship with Callum Jones.

Exes Molly, 29, and Callum, 27, came face-to-face in the Love Island: All Stars villa last week.

The former couple met on the 2020 series of the show, and dated for three years before splitting six months ago.

While Molly and Callum appear to be exploring other options in the villa, Ekin-Su believes they’ll find their way back to each other.

Speaking to Goss.ie for Spin Genie, she said: “I believe Molly and Callum will get back together.

“Molly is trying to make Callum jealous by flirting with other men. I think this show could make them realise what they had.

“Sometimes I see an anger from Molly towards Callum and think he doesn’t deserve it but you don’t know what goes on behind closed doors.”

“You can tell Callum is still cut up. You can see it in his eyes. Guys try to put on a macho act but deep down he’s cut up,” she added.

While fans have questioned whether their breakup was faked so they could appear on the show, Ekin has insisted their split was very much real.

During a previous interview with The Sun, the former Love Island winner said: “I don’t think they would both lie about that for the sake of a show or publicity, they moved out of their house together.”

“Plus, their split was six months ago, I don’t think Love Island All Stars was even approaching contestants that far back.”

She added: “I know Molly and Davide is mates with Callum, we’ve seen him at events and he’s single.”

Last week, viewers saw the former couple disagree on why their 3-year relationship ended.

In a heated debate, Molly insisted that her ex-boyfriend ended the relationship to “focus on his career.”

Whilst Callum snapped back and said: “No, we were having problems before I focused on anything else.”