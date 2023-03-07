EXCLUSIVE! Love Island’s Ekin-Su and Davide hit back at claims they are ‘faking’ their relationship

Love Island stars Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti have hit back at claims they are “faking” their relationship.

The Turkish actress and her Italian boyfriend, who won the 2022 series of the hit dating show, attended The Gossies 2023 in Dublin on Saturday night.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie on the red carpet, the reality stars responded to those who have accused them of being a “fake couple”.

Davide said: “Everyone has got an opinion. We are happy where we are, we are living our life, we found each other.”

“We don’t really care about a few people spreading their opinions. I feel like most of the people know who we are and know the love that is between me and Ekin, and that’s all that matters.”

In the same interview, the couple teased their plans to get engaged, with Ekin-Su telling us: “He’s a romantic guy. Our engagement is gonna be huge.”