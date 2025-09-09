EXCLUSIVE! Love Island’s Conor Philips reveals how he asked Megan to be his girlfriend – and if they plan to move in together

Love Island’s Conor Philips has dished the details on how he asked Megan to be his girlfriend and what the next steps for the couple are.

The Irish stars struck up a romance on the summer series of Love Island and have been inseparable since leaving the villa.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie ahead of Virgin Media Television’s new season schedule, Conor dished on the details and what’s ahead for them as a couple.

Speaking about the romantic gesture, Conor said: “We were going to Nando’s, so I said I couldn’t ask her in Nando’s. So we just were on the beach, we were in Brighton, so it’s a lovely beach.”

“I just talked about our journey and just popped a question,” he laughed as he said: “It’s like a proposal. I asked her to be my girlfriend. And yeah, so it was nice, it was nice, just the two of us. It was low-key.”

“I didn’t like doing a big extravagant gesture and stuff like that. That’s not really me. So I didn’t want to just do it just because I know people would have ate it up.”

Speaking about how his friends and family reacted to the news, the rugby star confessed: “It was funny because, probably like a typical boy, I didn’t say it to any of my friends or family, whereas she did.”

“And we’d done an interview earlier and I’d said it. So next thing I get bombarded with messages from the boys, being like, ‘is this true, is this true, is this true?’ I was like, yes, I have a girlfriend.”

When asked whether the pair had spoken about moving in together, he said: “We’ve been living with each other for the last three months really, which is crazy.”

“I don’t even think it’s the next step in our relationship. It feels maybe a bit premature for that, but practicality-wise, it’d probably be me that goes to London.”

“But that wouldn’t mean I can’t hop on a flight and come back, it’s so close. Before the villa, I actually was looking to move anyway, so it makes sense.”

“it’s something we’ve spoken about, but it’s in the background. We’re just settling in at the moment, trying to start everything out. So it’s in the background of our thoughts, but yeah, it’s definitely something we’re thinking about,” he confessed.

The pair had announced they were officially girlfriend and boyfriend two weeks ago, during an interview with Heat Magazine.

“There has been an update,” he said, “We are boyfriend and girlfriend now, that’s how well we’ve been doing.”

The pair were coupled up during the series, and appeared to be going from strength to strength before Megan was dumped in a shocking public vote.

However, weeks later, they were reunited in a shock twist that saw Megan and fellow Islander Blu brought back to the villa.

Since reuniting, the couple have been going from strength to strength, as they’ve spent plenty of time together outside the villa.

Earlier this month, Conor met all of Megan’s friends, as they smiled for photos on a night out in Dublin’s House club.

Sharing snaps, Megan wrote: “cpeezy meets the girls and the gays 💅🏽” as Conor commented: “Best night ❤️‍🔥”

In his own social media post from the night, Conor shared a sweet collection of photos of the pair, as they shared a kiss.

Fellow Islander Harry showed the pair love as he commented: “Flying you twoooo,” as Megan wrote: “💋”