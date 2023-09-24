EXCLUSIVE! Love Island star Tom Clare responds to rumours he’s dating Ella Barnes

Love Island star Tom Clare has responded to rumours he’s dating Ella Barnes.

The 24-year-old, who to fame after appearing on the winter 2023 series of the dating show, has been single since splitting from Samie Elishi.

Meanwhile Ella B, who appeared on the latest summer series, recently split from Mitchel Taylor.

Earlier this week, Ella shared a TikTok video in which she and Tom looked quite cosy – sparking rumours the pair are dating.

Fueling the speculation, winter Love Island 2020 star Demi Jones commented: “Cutiessss😍.”

However, Tom has since set the record straight on the rumours, telling Goss.ie: “Just mates in a TikTok? It’s not deep at all.”

Samie and Tom, who placed third on the winter series of Love Island earlier this year, called it quits just weeks after leaving the South African villa.

While fans hoped they had rekindled their romance, Samie insisted they were just friends in an interview with The UK Sun last month.

Speaking about her relationship with Tom, she said: “No, we’re not back on, we’re just really good friends.” When asked if there was a chance of them getting back together, Samie continued: “I don’t know, once you’ve been there and done it with someone… we had our run and it went well, but I’m happy that we don’t hate each other now.” “We can all go out still and have fun, we were all out last night and it’s been a lot of fun. Tom’s so supportive, he such a lovely guy, I haven’t got a bad word to say about him,” she added. However, it appears the pair may not be on good terms any more, as they recently unfollowed each other on Instagram.