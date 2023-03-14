EXCLUSIVE! Love Island star Tanyel addresses speculation about her close relationship with Ron

Tanyel Revan has addressed speculation about her close relationship with her Love Island co-star Ron Hall.

During their time in the villa, the pair grew close as he was getting to know Lana Jenkins, while Tanyel had a brief romance with Kai.

Fans of the hit dating show were convinced that there was something more to Ron and Tanyel’s “friendship” than they were letting on.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie at the #GossCountdown Show on Monday night, Tanyel gushed of Ron: “Honestly, he’ll be a friend for life. I can already see like the day like the day that I get married and the day that he gets married, we’re gonna be at each other’s weddings.”

“And I really want him in my life forever, he’s the nicest person ever, we just really got each other.”

“We’re just so similar, and I really feel like I can trust him. I feel like he had my best interests at heart.”

“When we coupled up, I could actually open up to him and be like ‘I actually really fancy Kai now’. And it’s like, if I wanted advice from him, I could literally go to him ‘So, what do you think he’s thinking?’ and be cheeky, and I know Ron would tell me and we’d gossip about it.”

Tanyel continued: “It wasn’t awkward at all, and that’s how I kind of knew that we had a friendship.”

Speaking about the girls flagging her friendship with Ron to Lana, the hairstylist told Goss.ie: “I don’t know what you guys have seen, but I actually saw that Olivia [Hawkins] was a bit weird about it.”

“So, I actually pulled her aside and said ‘Are you talking about me?’ She tried to deny that, and was like ‘We’ll speak later’.”

“I had to pull her again and be like ‘No, what you’re doing now is not right, you’re trying to basically pull my friend away from me, and putting things into her head and I just don’t think that’s nice.”

Tanyel continued: “If you’re such a straight person, why would you not come and say that to my face?”

Speaking about the infamous heart race challenge, the hairstylist said: “Also, that aside – everyone kissed Ron.”

“The only thing I did differently was just kiss less people. So, I was like “What’s the issue here? You kissed him.'”

“I actually had a conversation with Ron about that, I was like ‘Have I done something wrong?’ Because in there you second guess yourself and she tried to do that to me. That’s one thing I hated, cause I know who I am, so I shouldn’t have even doubted myself.”