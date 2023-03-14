EXCLUSIVE! Love Island star Paige Thorne reveals where she stands with ex Jacques O’Neill

Love Island star Paige Thorne has revealed where she stands with her ex Jacques O’Neill.

The Welsh paramedic was coupled up with the rugby player on the 2022 series of the dating show, before Jacques sensationally decided to quit the show.

The 24-year-old promised to wait for Paige outside the villa; however, she later grew close to the “ultimate bombshell” Adam Collard.

Adam and Paige placed fifth on the show, narrowly missing out on a coveted spot in the grand final.

The pair have since parted ways, after their relationship hit the rocks back in September when a video of Adam cosying up to a mystery blonde in McDonald’s went viral.

Fans have since been calling for Paige and Jacques to rekindle their romance, after they were spotted cosying up at an event in Manchester in November.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie at our #GossCountdown Show on Monday, Paige revealed where she and Jacques now stand.

She said with a smile: “We’re on good terms.”

In the same interview, Paige admitted she contemplated leaving the show when Jacques quit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Goss.ie hosted a special live stream event, sponsored by fashion brand SHEIN, to count down to the final episode of the Love Island 2023 winter series on March 13th.

On the night, Goss.ie Founder Alexandra Ryan and Deputy Editor Sophie Clarke were joined in-person by Paige Thorne and Liam to discuss everything that happened this season.

The #GossCountdown Show also included exclusive chats with some of this year’s Islanders, including Olivia Hawkins, Ellie Spence and Tanyel Revan, who dished the dirt on what really happened in the villa.

Watch the full show below: