EXCLUSIVE! Love Island star Mitch Taylor reveals the truth about THAT Grace Jackson All Stars screenshot drama

Love Island star Mitch Taylor has revealed the truth about the Grace Jackson All Stars screenshot drama.

During one of the final episodes of Love Island All Stars, Olivia Hawkins made explosive claims that she had seen messages allegedly sent by Grace saying she’d do “anything it took to win” the show.

Grace strongly denied she sent any message of the sort, and has since revealed she lost sleep over the allegations in the villa.

During the season, Mitch had taken to Snapchat to give his review of the season, at one stage revealing he had seen the said messages.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie at the #GossCountdown Show, the season 10 star revealed his side of the story.

Speaking about his reviews on Snapchat, Mitch said: “I do a Snapchat review, Love Island reviews on my Snapchat and it was going really well, And I just asked my comment section, I just said, is it real, is it fake?”

He continued: “I got a lot of people sending me like messages and stuff.

I would put on my story being innocent, saying ‘oh, it might be fake, what do you guys think? And then I’m in news articles for making it up.”

When asked if he now believes where the messages were real or not, Mitch confessed: “I have no idea. I don’t know.”

On the latest season of All Stars, Grace was thrown into drama when the axed Islanders returned to send one couple home just before the final.

The drama began when Olivia Hawkins was set to make her decision and revealed that she thinks one couple should be in the bottom three.

Olivia revealed that Grace and Luca should be a vulnerable couple because of the messages she had seen of Grace.

These messages reportedly said that Grace said she would do anything to win.

She has continuously denied that these messages exist, insisting that she never said anything like that.

