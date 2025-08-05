EXCLUSIVE! Love Island star Mitch Taylor hints Harrison is set to appear on upcoming All Stars series

Love Island star Mitch Taylor has hinted that he believes Love Island 2025 star Harrison is set to appear on the upcoming All Stars series.

The 22-year-old Love Island 2025 star caused quite a stir this season, particularly with his involvement in a love triangle with Lauren and Toni.

Despite leaving with Lauren after she had been dumped from the Island and the pair appearing to be going from strength to strength, fellow Islander Mitch has revealed why he believes the 22-year-old is gearing up for another appearance.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie at the #GossCountdown Show, in partnership with Tequila Rose and Oh Polly, the season 10 star dished on why he thinks Harrison will appear on the new season of Love Island: All Stars.

When asked if he genuinely thought the 22-year-old would appear on the next series, which is set to air in early 2026, Mitch confessed: “Yeah I think so, definitely.”

He continued: “He’s happy with Lauren right now, and he did put something on his social media about how he doesn’t love the girl, so I don’t know, I think he’s preparing for All Stars.”

When asked about what he thought of Harrison’s behaviour on the series, following the statement issued by Women’s Aid, over his treatment of partners Toni and Lauren, Mitch candidly replied: “Gotta respect it, I’m not going to say anything bad about Harrison.”

“He’s a great guy, I’m not going to say anything bad about him. The best advice I could give him was that if you let hate comments get to you, you’re losing out on money.”

Speaking about the advice he gave to the 22-year-old, Mitch said: “I think he’s great looking and he’s a nice guy, so that’s my opinion of him, I spoke to him on the phone, so that’s enough. I just said lock in bro, stop being stupid and you’ll earn money.”

Just hours before the 2025 Love Island final, ITV announced Love Island: All Stars will return for a third series – and there’s a twist, with the series set to run for six weeks instead of five.

Once again, fan-favourite Islanders from across 10 years of the show will return to the famous Villa in search of that much-wanted spark, while navigating the relationship dilemmas of bombshells, heads turning and what it truly means to be open.

Last season saw iconic Islanders like Ekin-Su, Curtis Pritchard, Gabby Allen, Luca Bish and Casey O’Gorman return for a second chance at love.

