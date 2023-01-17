EXCLUSIVE! Love Island star Gemma Owen teases her own reality show

Love Island star Gemma Owen has teased her own reality show.

The 19-year-old shot to fame after appearing on the hit dating show last summer, and she is hoping to return to our TV screens later this year.

Last month, the reality star told Goss.ie that she was “in talks” to land her own show, and she has since given us an update.

Speaking to Goss.ie ahead of the launch of her latest collection with PrettyLittleThing, Gemma said: “Nothing has been further spoken about really.”

“We’re still playing with the idea and discussing different options and opportunities, just seeing what fits best. Nothing’s been confirmed on it just yet.”

The influencer is the daughter of football legend Michael Owen, and it has been reported that the show will follow her famous family.

Addressing the reports, Gemma told us: “I have seen them rumours. It’s not something I’m planning on right now, I’d like to do something on my own first. So we’ll see, but never say never!”

When asked if she would like to appear on any other reality shows, the brunette beauty said: “Definitely not Dancing On Ice and definitely not Strictly Come Dancing! I can’t dance, I’ve got no rhythm.”

“With I’m A Celeb, I’d like to think I was brave but I know I’d be terrified. Pigeons would get me the most, I don’t think I’d be that bothered by the spiders and stuff. But if they locked me in a room with pigeons, that would freak me out. I hate pigeons and rats.”

As well as returning to our screens later this year, Gemma exclusively revealed to Goss.ie that she is “in talks” to host her own podcast.

Gemma’s latest PrettyLittleThing collection launches today.