EXCLUSIVE! Love Island star Ella Thomas teases exciting career move

Love Island star Ella Thomas has teased an exciting career move.

The model shot to fame after appearing on Love Island this summer, where she struck up a romance with Tyrique Hyde.

The 23-year-old wants to continue making moves in the modelling world, and also revealed that she’d love to try her hand at presenting.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie ahead of the release of her edit with PrettyLittleThing, the Glasgow native said: “I love modelling and want to keep that as a big part of my life.”

“I’ve also got a dream of doing presenting. I’d love to present a show like Glow Up or a Love Island spin-off. That would be something I would love to do.”

Maya Jama is set to confirm Love Island Games spin-off, which will air on Peacock next month.

Love Island is also set to return for an All Stars series early next year, where popular former contestants will move into a luxury villa in South Africa looking for a second chance at finding love.

It is not yet known who will host Love Island: All Stars, and the line-up has not yet been announced.

When asked if she knows of anyone returning to the show, Ella told us: “I’ve not got a clue, but I’m excited to see when they announce it!”

In the same interview, Ella revealed she’d love to sign up for another popular TV show.

She told us: “I’d love to go on Strictly Come Dancing. I love the outfits, I love dancing, so that would definitely be a dream of mine.”