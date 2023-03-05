EXCLUSIVE! Love Island 2022 winners Ekin-Su and Davide address engagement rumours

Love Island 2022 winners Ekin-Su and Davide have addressed engagement rumours.

Fans frenzied last month after the couple shared a series of romantic snaps while holidaying in The Maldives.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie at The Gossies 2023, Ekin-Su said: “No, I mean, he’s a romantic guy. Our engagement is gonna be huge.”

Davide interjected: “You will see!”

After winning Love Island last year, Ekin-Su and Davide’s relationship has gone from strength to strength.

The fan-favourite couple recently moved in together and in December, Davide surprised his girlfriend with a promise ring.

The reality stars also landed their own ITV travel series called Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings – which was a huge hit with fans.

