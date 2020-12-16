EXCLUSIVE: Louise Cooney teases new brand: ‘I can’t wait to share it’

The Limerick native is best known for her fashion, lifestyle and travel blogging

Louise Cooney has revealed she has been working on a brand since the start of lockdown.

The popular Irish influencer is best known for her fashion, lifestyle and travel blogging, reeling in an impressive 212k followers on Instagram.

The Limerick native spoke exclusively to Goss.ie about her plans for the new year, and revealed she was hoping to launch her brand by springtime.

The 28-year-old shared: “I hope to launch a new brand that I have been working on since the start of lockdown, that should be out in the spring.”

Louise remained tip-lipped about what the brand would be, but admitted: “I can’t wait to share it!”

The blogger also opened up about her plans to buy her first home, after spending lockdown at her family home in Limerick.

“I am recently mortgage approved so I hope to start that journey of finding the right place,” she shared.

“In the meantime I’ll be moving out of my home house in Limerick and renting in Dublin.”

Louise was forced to return to Ireland earlier this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, after leaving behind her dream apartment in New York.

The blonde beauty previously admitted that moving home was a “huge adjustment”, after not living with her family for a 10-year period.

“It’s been a lot,” she said of the transition, “I’ve felt every emotion under the sun in the last 6 months, like a lot of people I’m sure.”

“I’m a big believer in ‘everything happens for a reason’, and I know how blessed I am to be home with my family during this time, so I try and focus on that. But it has been a huge adjustment.”

Louise explained: “I haven’t lived at home in my family home in 10 years.”

“It’s been great having this extra time with them, it really has, but at the same time I can’t wait to be able to make plans again – to move into my own place, to travel, to get back to normal.

“Until then we just have to accept this slow chapter of the book, go with the flow, and look after ourselves (and others) in the process.”